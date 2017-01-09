Donald Trump attempted to clap back at Meryl Streep — and it completely backfired

President-elect Donald Trump had his claws out Monday morning for Meryl Streep, calling the multiple Academy Award-winning actress "over-rated" in response to her blistering Golden Globes speech in which she called Trump a "bully."

But the internet wasn't having any of it, throwing Trump's attack back in his face.

did Donald Trump actually just call Meryl Streep "overrated"?! https://t.co/8sYSx4onDn

Most pointed out how many awards Streep has won, including two Emmys — an award that's proved elusive for Trump, who has bitterly called the award show "rigged."

Meryl Streep: 3 Oscars, 8 Golden Globes, 2 SAGs, 2 BAFTAs, 2 Emmys, one Presidential Medal of Freedom Donald Trump: one Golden Raspberry

Trump is just mad Meryl has 2 Emmys & he couldn't even get one.

Some questioned if Trump has ever seen any of Streep's films, which have made her the most Academy Award-nominated actor of all time.

Has Donald Trump ever actually seen a Meryl Streep film tho ???????? https://t.co/tyLJ9pWbL0

Meryl Streep is so good she could play Donald Trump ....

Others were quick to call Streep's impassioned speech more presidential than Trump.

Donald Trump should learn that you never take on Meryll Streep. She's always going to win

When Meryl Streep's Golden Globes sounds more presidential then Donald Trump

And then there were those who joked that Streep always wins at the Golden Globes.

MerylStreep will go down as one of the finest actors ever. #DonaldTrump won't even go down as a mediocre reality TV host. #GoldenGlobes

Trump should have taken a cue from The Wire: You come at the [queen], you best not miss.