Another day, another set of Nintendo Switch rumors. As we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation of this week's blowout reveal event in Tokyo, all we can do is take in and analyze as many leaks and rumors as we can.

This newest batch of Nintendo Switch rumors comes courtesy of GoNintendo and should be taken with a huge grain of salt. Still, it's worth seeing!

Nintendo Switch release date games: Has the lineup leaked?

The folks at GoNintendo have acquired a good, old-fashioned photo of a computer screen, supposedly from GameStop Germany's game database. The image purportedly shows a list of Switch games we can expect to see in 2017.

GameStop Germany - A look at all Switch titles currently listed in their system https://t.co/dZAoJGxbAk

Again, this is just a snapshot of a computer screen showing a plain list of games in some kind of database software. So don't take this as any kind of confirmation that one of your favorite games is coming to Switch. That said, almost all of them have been confirmed or heavily hinted at, so there's nothing horribly surprising here.

Nintendo Switch release date games: Everything we know so far

Splatoon, Mario Kart and Mario were all shown in the console's debut trailer, so we know those are coming. Ditto for NBA 2K and Skyrim. Lego City Undercover, Project Sonic 2017 and Just Dance 2017 have all been previously confirmed, as have Dragon Quest X and Dragon Quest XI.

Aside from the five placeholder slots, all that leaves is Monster Hunter, which has yet to be hinted at, shown or confirmed for Switch. The enormously popular series of hunting games has been a 3DS mainstay for several years. With the Switch essentially acting as Nintendo's next handheld console, one can assume Monster Hunter will show up there eventually, too. Of course, if it came sooner rather than later, that would be all the better.

The only strange part of this image is that it claims to show every Switch game in GameStop Germany's database, but it doesn't include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Maybe it's an oversight or maybe it's proof that this image is a bunch of hooey. Either way, we'll find out for sure in a few days.

