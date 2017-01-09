This Texas high school student's T-shirt perfectly calls out racism, sexism and homophobia

A high school student in Houston is making rounds on the internet after tweeting a photo of himself wearing a shirt which quietly tackles all forms of bigotry, BuzzFeed reported.

Aaron, a 17-year-old student, bought a shirt from Green Box Shop with one blunt message: "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?"

A LOOK

Aaron felt compelled to buy the shirt because had to endure his own experiences with homophobia.

"I have been a victim of bullying because I am gay and, yes, I have overcome all of those obstacles in my life, and when I saw the shirt I was amazed because of the message the shirt says," Aaron told BuzzFeed.

The message isn't new or groundbreaking, but it's a simple concept people have a hard time putting into practice: "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all."

The photo, taken by his friend Sydney, has been retweeted over 84,000 times. In addition to praising Aaron for his shirt, several Twitter users shared their favorite politically fierce shirts:

@lustdad @llama_ajol SML ????????