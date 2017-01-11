Just about everyone on Twitter is talking about a 35-page dossier allegedly compiled by a former intelligence agent. It contains incredible new allegations against Donald Trump — including years of collusion with the Russian government and a bombshell story involving prostitutes, a bed the Obamas slept in and a "golden shower" show. (What is a golden shower? Read this.)

The urination story in the doc is a doozy: Trump allegedly hired sex workers to defile a bed in a presidential suite at Moscow's Ritz Carlton Hotel where the Obamas — "whom he hated" — had slept. To desecrate the space, the documents claim, Trump made the sex workers perform a "'golden showers' (urination) show" on the mattress in front of him.

Golden showers in Obama's hotel bed! https://t.co/IGdKmM04pB

Trump sure was pissed about the report: He rejected the allegations in an all-caps tweet, calling it "FAKE NEWS." Trump's lawyer also denied the claims. (He's no fan of yellow journalism.)

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!

But Trump should be reminded of his own famous quote:

Remember the golden rule of negotiating: He who has the gold makes the rules.

Naturally, though, the Twitter stream lit up with jokes. Here are Twitter's most golden puns about Trump's alleged pee proclivities. Just try to hold it in.

Hey Donald: Urine my thoughts and .." https://t.co/4JFnbMaS71

I take it back: Trumped-up trickle-down WAS a good line!

PEEOTUS https://t.co/j1vcRRrNUs

He's known for real estate debt, but Trump secretly loves liquidity

He didn't even hide that he liked gold

This gives a whole new meaning to wikilea ... ugh nevermind this is too easy.

can this be true? depends

Here I am in the presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton-Moscow, all cozy in bed! And now to take a large sip of vodka and open up BuzzFeed

the only surprising thing about that document is Trump actually paid someone.

I guess now we know how Trump's hair stays so golden.

STREEP spelled backwards is PEE RTs

Wait wait wait I got one . . . . . . Yellow journalism

every politician who actually does pay prostitutes to piss on them https://t.co/tHdzSDWw5F

Here's what the US electoral college map would look like if Trump were into it

no one man should have all those showers

sips pee*

Dear Trump fans: Turns out that hot mug of liberal tears you were sipping was something else entirely.

What's the opposite of pissed off? Donald Trump

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more jokes become available.