Donald Trump picks David Shulkin as Veterans Affairs secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will nominate David Shulkin as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, one of the few cabinet slots still open.

Trump made the announcement at a news conference he held at Trump Tower, his first since July.

Shulkin currently serves as the under secretary for health at the VA. He was nominated to the position by President Barack Obama, making Shulkin the only Cabinet member to carry-over from the Obama administration so far.

NEWS: Trump says he has tapped David Shulkin to head the Veterans Affairs Department. Shulkin's currently an undersecretary at VA.

Shulkin is not a veteran himself, making him the first non-veteran to serve in the role, according to Military Times reporter Leo Shane III.

David Shulkin named VA Secretary by @realDonaldTrump. If confirmed, he'll be the first non-vet ever to serve in the post.

Prior to his role in the VA, Shulkin worked in the private sector, serving as the president of a number of hospitals and health care systems.

In his role as VA secretary, Shulkin will be charged with helping fix the VA healthcare system, which is currently plagued by a number of issues, including long wait times for veterans seeking care.