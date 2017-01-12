One of 2017's first major blockbuster gaming releases is Horizon Zero Dawn, an open-world adventure game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world with giant, robot dinosaurs. It looks absolutely gorgeous so far.

On Wednesday, PlayStation revealed a new trailer that focuses entirely on its story. From the looks of it, the game's main character, Aloy, will be fighting against another tribe that's hijacking robot creatures for their own purposes. There also seems to be another, deeper plot line involving the world at large. Specifically, Horizon Zero Dawn will probably answer some questions about how the world got to its post-apocalyptic state. For now, though, it's anyone's guess.

Horizon Zero Dawn Story Trailer

Horizon Zero Dawn Release Date

Horizon Zero Dawn will be available for PS4 on Feb. 28.

