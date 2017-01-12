Ben Carson gaffes, promises he won’t do "anything that will benefit any American"
By Emily C. Singer
Ben Carson got tongue-tied Thursday, committing a cringe-worthy gaffe at his confirmation hearing to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

"It will not be my intention to do anything that will benefit any American," Carson said at the hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

Carson's blunder came in response to a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who questioned Carson on whether he'd ensure no HUD funding would end up benefiting Trump or his family's real estate empire. 

Carson appeared to realize his mistake, quickly adding, "It's for all Americans, anything that we do."

But Carson did not explicitly say he would keep HUD funding from going directly into Trump's pocket, despite pressing from Warren.

"I will manage things in a way that benefits the American people," Carson said. "That is going to be the goal."

Carson, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, has been known to make uncomfortable gaffes. During a primary debate in February, he notoriously botched his entrance to the debate stage.

He also ran away from a live television interview on the streets of Detroit after realizing he had misplaced his luggage. 

"Oh, my luggage!" Carson said, before running away from the CNN reporter. 

