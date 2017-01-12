Justice Department inspector general will investigate the FBI's Clinton email probe

The Department of Justice's inspector general on Thursday announced a new probe into how the FBI and DOJ handled the controversial investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prior to the presidential election.

According to the Huffington Post, Inspector General Michael Horowitz will review allegations that DOJ and FBI policies were violated during the inquest into Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president. The review is being conducted in response to requests from "members of Congress, outside organizations and members of the public."

FBI Director James Comey came under widespread criticism for his handling of the investigation, which examined Clinton's use of a private server and personal email while heading up the Department of State.

"The review will not substitute the Office of the Inspector General's judgment for the judgments made by the FBI or the department regarding the substantive merits of investigative or prosecutive decisions," the IG's office said, according to CNBC.

According to a news release from Horowitz's office, the new probe will look into "allegations that department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI director's public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the director's letters to Congress on Oct. 28 and Nov. 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations."

The inquest will also cover whether government officials improperly made public information about the Clinton investigation, released information while "influenced by improper considerations" or mismanaged the case by failing to recuse themselves from the matter, the IG's release said in the statement.

Shortly before Election Day, Comey announced he had not changed his opinion that Clinton should not face any charges in connection with her use of the server. He maintained she had been "extremely careless" in her handling of sensitive information.

Although vindicating, the timing of the announcement still enraged Clinton supporters who said it cast an unfair shadow on her electoral battle against Republican Donald Trump and ultimately aided his victory.