Mic's Storm the Swamp 2017 map illustrates where and when key protests, disruptions and demonstrations for and against the Trump administration will take place in Washington, D.C., the week of Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. The map includes information about who is organizing them, what issues are at stake and more. Mic's reporters will update the map, made with Google's Fusion Tables, throughout the weekend, including on-the-ground updates as events unfold. By clicking on each pin, you'll be able to learn about each event and see photos and live video as they become available. Using the drop-down menu, you can select and sort by the causes that are most important to you.

Refer to this page for more updates throughout the weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on Trump's inauguration and the aftermath.