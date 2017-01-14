Jennifer Holliday cancels on Donald Trump's inauguration

Tony and Grammy award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday has ditched plans to perform at Republican President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this month, apologizing for her "lapse of judgement," the Wrap reported Saturday morning.

In an open letter, the Dreamgirls performer said, "Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence."

Holliday added she was "uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history" and apologized "for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans ... Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you."

Holliday's decision to perform at the Jan. 19 inauguration welcome show put her under a storm of controversy, including a Daily Beast article saying the decision was a "betrayal" and "heartbreaking" to her gay fans. The singer told the Wrap the article was crucial to changing her mind.

Holliday's withdrawal leaves the inauguration in sorry shape, with numerous high-profile acts either having refused to perform or backing out under the pressure.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the remaining headliners for the welcome show include country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight, as well as Three Doors Down, the Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood and RaviDrums.