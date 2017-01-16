Trump Inauguration Live 2017: How and when to watch President Donald Trump get sworn in

Rehearsals are well underway for the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The swearing-in is slated to begin at 12 p.m. Eastern. According to CBS, unnamed musical guests are scheduled to perform at 9:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 11:30 a.m. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be sworn in at noon, followed immediately by Trump, who will then become the 45th president of the United States. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Trump, and Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office to Pence, both on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

J. David Ake/AP Army Sgt. Greg Lowery (left) and Army Spc. Sara Corry (right) stand-in as Donald and Melania Trump to rehearse the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Major network providers typically provide uninterrupted live coverage of presidential events on TV. If you've cut the cord, don't sweat it. USA Today reports that it will be live-streaming the inauguration in virtual reality and 360-degrees on their YouTube channel. For its part, YouTube also recently announced that its channels for NBC, CBS, Telemundo, C-SPAN, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post will also be live-streaming the day's events.

If you can't watch the ceremony, you can keep up to date and join the conversation using hashtag #Inauguration or by following Trump's inaugural committee updates here.





Correction: Jan. 19, 2017

An earlier version of this article misstated which Supreme Court justice will swear in Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the oath of office to Pence.