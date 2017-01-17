Did John Lewis attend George W. Bush's inauguration?

President-elect Donald Trump's feud with Rep. John Lewis continues, with Trump now accusing Lewis of being a liar who has boycotted past Republican presidential inaugurations before.

"John Lewis said about my inauguration, 'It will be the first one that I've missed.' WRONG (or lie)!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "He boycotted Bush 43 also because he, 'thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in.... he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president.' Sound familiar!"

Trump is technically correct: Lewis did sit out President George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration, according to a report at the time from the Washington Post.

Lewis reportedly spent the day of Bush's inauguration in his Georgia House district, because he "Thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush's swearing-in because he doesn't believe Bush is the true elected president," according to the Washington Post report.

Lewis, for his part, told NBC's Meet the Press that he would not attend Trump's inauguration because he doesn't see Trump as a "legitimate" president.

But similar currents run through both the 2000 and 2016 elections.

Like Trump, Bush did not win the popular vote that year.

In 2000, Al Gore actually received more votes than Bush did nationally. But a 5-4 Supreme Court decision on a Florida recount led to Bush's victory a month after the election.