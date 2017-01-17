What is the weather forecast for the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21?

Participants in the Women's March on Washington planning to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump may need no more than a sweater to protect themselves from the elements on Saturday, Jan. 21. The forecast calls for cloudy skies, with some sun and no rain. And it will be 55 degrees, according to the current forecast at AccuWeather.

The Women's March is expecting up to 200,000 demonstrators Saturday. The march will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW in downtown Washington, D.C. It's projected to be the largest anti-Trump protest anywhere in the country.

The forecast for the day devoted to protesting Trump will come after a day of showers and chills when Trump is sworn in. The Women's March is expected to attract 1,200 buses full of marchers from across the United States. The activists behind the march — some of whom are organizing for the first time — were spurred into action by Trump's remarks during the campaign about women.