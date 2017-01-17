Three days out from Inauguration Day, rumors have already started swirling in regards to who the designer behind Melania Trump's looks will be.

According to Women's Wear Daily, designer Ralph Lauren is designing a gown and Inauguration Day outfit for the future first lady.

Previously, Lauren designed Trump's neat white jumpsuit for election night. Lauren also worked closely with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, designing that white suit she made history in at the Democratic National Convention.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Donald Trump and Melania Trump on election night

If Trump does end up wearing Lauren, she'll be falling in line with previous first ladies in choosing an American designer. In 2009, Michelle Obama wore a coat and dress by Isabel Toledo, a Cuban-born American designer. Obama also wore a Jason Wu gown to the balls in both 2009 and 2013.

In 2005, first lady Laura Bush wore Oscar de la Renta, a Dominican-American designer, for the day's events.

Although dressing the first lady on this day is usually a major landmark in a designer's career, things have been different for the Trump administration. Several designers have spoken out about not wanting anyone in the Trump family to wear their designs.

Luckily for them, Ralph Lauren just might be the one that Trump ends up choosing.