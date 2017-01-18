Clarence Thomas to swear in Mike Pence, will be first African-American to administer oath of office

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will become the first African-American person to administer the oath of office Friday, when he'll swear in Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Thomas will swear Pence in using a Bible once owned by former President Ronald Reagan, Dan Scavino Jr., a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, tweeted.

Trump will be sworn in Friday by John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, using the Bible former President Abraham Lincoln used at his inauguration.