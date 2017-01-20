Trump Inauguration 2017 Live Blog: Protests continue as Trumps arrive at the White House

A new era began on Jan. 20, 2017, when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

President Barack Obama, in his farewell speech on Jan. 10, promised a "peaceful transfer of power from one freely elected president to the next." Nevertheless, Trump's inauguration is shaping up to be a bumpy ride, with a third of congressional Democrats planning to boycott his swearing in and hundreds of thousands of protesters slated to march on Washington on Jan. 21.

Mic's reporters will be on the ground in Washington, D.C., throughout inauguration weekend. We'll keep you updated on the pomp and circumstance, politics and protests as they happen.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 20

6:09 p.m.: We are signing off for tonight. Updates will continue on this live blog starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

5:10 p.m.: James Mattis has been confirmed as Trump's secretary of defense

Retired Gen. James Mattis is confirmed as defense secretary, breaking with decades of precedent https://t.co/rbnLGm9dYt

4:56 p.m.: Police are using pepper spray on protesters who are chanting, "Hands up! Don't shoot!"

A hundred peaceful protestors run up front with arms raised: "Hands up, don't shoot!!" Police deploy pepper spray immediately. https://t.co/ohVhgydz0e

4:44 p.m.: A limo is engulfed in flames on K and 13th streets

They've set a limo on fire at K and 13th streets. #Inauguration https://t.co/sSqjLVySy3

4:38 p.m.: Trump family arrives at White House

Presidential motorcade reaches White House reviewing stand and Pres Trump out of the car again.

4:34 p.m.: Protesters allegedly set a limo on fire on K Street

It's begun again after anarchists lit a stretch limo on fire at the front lines. Police advancing with grenades.

4:15 p.m.: Trump, along with his family, walked briefly down the parade route

JUST IN: President Donald Trump walks along the Inaugural Parade route https://t.co/bPPwNZmY8d

4:00 p.m.: Parade route sidelines are beginning to be cleared out

InaugurationDay2017 parade route sidelines emptied out immediately after Trump's limo passed...

3:46 p.m.: Supporters line street as motorcade makes its way to the White House

A very small Trump fan? #Inauguration

3:37 p.m.: Inaugural parade begins, Trump family making their way from the Capitol to the White House

Parade time #Inauguration

3:19 p.m.: Inaugural parade set to begin, Tumps preparing to leave Capitol

Inauguration parade soon to begin...

3:09 p.m.: Trump prepares to leave for parade

Trump acknowledged Hillary and Bill Clinton at luncheon, has audience stand and applaud for them.

WATCH: Trump acknowledges Bill, Hillary Clinton at luncheon, asking Hillary to "stand up"; "I have a lot of respect for those two people." https://t.co/cYJPQyuq6V

3:04 p.m.: Trump addresses Congressional luncheon

POTUS: "We all want the same thing. We're all good people. Whether you're a Republican or a Democrat, it doesn't make any difference...

2:59 p.m.: Inaugural parade is set to begin shortly, crowds appear thin along route

Crowds are no more than two or three people deep at the start of the #inaugural parade at Constitution and First

2:21 p.m.: Police are using hoses on some protesters

Police hosing protesters. Mailbox flipped over in middle of K Street. Pic from WaPo HQ

2:11 p.m.: Protesters are violently clashing

Pepper spray and flash bangs are being used on protesters — some who were throwing rocks at police officers — ahead of the inaugural parade.

Tear gas and flash-bangs as riot police clash with anarchists. Black bloc throws rocks, they throw grenades. https://t.co/ApkkEMpRY2

1:52 p.m.: Police are now using chemicals to disperse protesters

Police using chemicals to disperse crowds at 12th and L.





Police firing flashbangs and other non-lethal weapons at crowds at 12th and K.

1:51 p.m.: Standing Rock Lakota protesters are now marching towards inaugural parade route

Indigenous people, Standing Rock Lakota and #NoDAPL are marching toward the inauguration parade https://t.co/xL2vevrCXK

1:44 p.m.: The armed forces prepare for the inaugural parade

Mic's Celeste Katz reports from the side of the parade route:

Some of the crowds from the mall are assembling on both sides of Constitution Avenue for the inaugural parade. Members of the armed forces are standing at attention along the route. The crowd is patiently waiting behind barriers on both sides of the street and cheering departing members of the Secret Service.

The parade is slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Members of the Armed Forces stand at attention in preparation for the #inaugural parade @mic

1:35 p.m.: Donald and Melania Trump arrive at inaugural luncheon

The luncheon is held in Statuary Hall in the Capitol. The menu includes Maine lobster, Gulf shrimp and Virginia beef.

Preparations for the inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, where the House used to convene.

1:34 p.m.: Barack and Michelle Obama board plane for California

1:19 p.m.: Mic 's Aaron Morrison reports on earlier Union Station protest

Mic's Aaron Morrison witnessed a protest in Washington's Union Station while Trump took his oath of office:

More than a thousand protesters marched on Washington's Union Station, as Donald Trump took the oath of office around noon on Friday. The demonstration moved into the train station, which has a view of Capitol Hill where the inaugural ceremony was taking place. Inside, protesters crowded past people waiting at Amtrak boarding gates and food stalls.

"Trump and Pence are fascist! Trump and Pence are illegitimate!" marchers chanted.

Michael Harris, 27, of Cleveland, came to Washington with a group from Ohio to voice his displeasure with Trump's election. "I'm pissed," he said. "I hate that man. But this is an opportunity to witness the resistance."

Harris, who is black, added, "I've never seen so many caucasians screaming 'Black Lives Matter.' I think we all need to join as one."

David Lippman, a 66-year-old semi-retired musician from New York City, said he wanted to see the massive protests continue beyond Inauguration Day.

"Social movements are going to have to make a big stink," he said. "Black Lives Matter has to stay out there. Native communities too. And the people crusading to save the planet have to stay out there."

So while @realDonaldTrump wast taking the oath of office, protesters marched through Union Station. #Inauguration https://t.co/idjKsdH3Jj

1:09 p.m.: President Donald Trump attends President's Room signing ceremony

Trump, surrounded by his family and Republican leaders, signed orders.

@POTUS signing 3 things: Mattis waiver bill into law, formal nominations 2 Senate & proclamation for nat'l day of patriotism #Inauguration

Inauguration

1:09 p.m.: Barack Obama addresses staff and supporters at Joint Base Andrews

"Michelle and I, we've really been milking this goodbye thing," he joked.

1:00 p.m.: Barack and Michelle Obama exit Marine One at Joint Base Andrews

12:41 p.m.: Barack and Michelle Obama board Marine One

The former president and first lady bid farewell to Donald and Melania Trump before boarding the helicopter. The Obamas will travel to Palm Springs, California, after the inauguration.

"I want to do some writing," Obama told reporters, according to the LA Times. "I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much. I want to spend precious time with my girls."

@BarackObama boards Marine One #Inauguration https://t.co/qBpPadBA96

12:28 p.m.: Donald Trump leaves the inauguration platform

"I have recently been asked by the president-elect to perform the national anthem for the swearing-in ceremony at the inauguration," Evancho said in a Today show interview, according to Billboard. "I'm so excited. It's going to be awesome."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Jackie Evancho singing the national anthem

12:02 p.m.: David Duke, former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, congratulates Donald Trump

We did it! Congratulation Donald J. Trump President of the United States of America!

12:02 p.m.: Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

"We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people," Trump said at the start of his speech. "Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come."

Trump ended the address with his trademark promise: to "make America great again."

Looking for former President Barack Obama's tweets? His tweets are now located at @POTUS44.

Mic/Twitter The @POTUS Twitter account, as of noon Friday

According to Gizmodo, his cover photo is from Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

The @FLOTUS account has been transferred from Michelle Obama to Melania Trump. Michelle Obama's tweets are now located at @MichelleObama.

12:00 p.m.: Donald Trump is now the president of the United States of America.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

11:59 a.m.: Chief Justice John Roberts administers presidential oath of office to Donald Trump

Matt Rourke/AP Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office.

11:55 a.m.: Mormon Tabernacle Choir and U.S. Marine band perform "America the Beautiful"

Scott Olson/Getty Images Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at the inauguration

11:53 a.m.: Justice Clarence Thomas administers vice presidential oath of office to Mike Pence

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Mike Pence takes the vice presidential oath of office.

11:52 a.m.: Crowd reacts to inauguration entrances

Mic's Celeste Katz reported from the National Mall:

The crowd near the Capitol steps is making their feelings known about various American political dignitaries as the famous figures make their entrances.

President Jimmy Carter garnered only weak applause. And the Clintons received an even weaker reception. Inauguration guests laughed as Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee Donald Trump defeated, was shown on the Jumbotron clapping along to the music. Michelle Obama and Jill Biden got zilch from the crowd, and President George W. Bush got a chuckle thanks to one of his signature smirks.

The excitement and camera lenses rose in tandem as Melania Trump and Karen Pence — the soon-to-be first and second ladies of the U.S. — finally emerged from the Capitol.

The crowd exchanged satisfied smiles and a few high-fives as Trump emerged stone-faced on the big screens — and laughed as he looked directly into the cameras, appearing on screen to be staring down the audience.

11:47 a.m.: New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks

"We face threats foreign and domestic," Schumer said. "In such times, faith in our government, our institutions and even or country can erode. Despite these challenges, I stand here today confident in this great country for one reason: you, the American people."

11:40 a.m.: A large group of protesters marches down D Street

Now, I'm tracking this large group marching down D Street. #Inauguration https://t.co/Wmt1Ip8yDf

11:37 a.m.: Prayer leaders take the podium

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain delivered readings.

11:31 a.m.: Donald Trump arrives at inauguration platform

The president-elect kissed Melania Trump and Michelle Obama and shook hands with Barack Obama.

11:28 a.m.: Mike Pence arrives at inauguration platform

The incoming vice president shook hands with former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

VP-elect Mike Pence enters venue. Watch online https://t.co/x1qN1qkddP or in the app under 'Live Events'

11:25 a.m.: Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive at inauguration platform

Obama, smiling, shook hands with Donald Trump's children.

Barack Obama is greeted on the inauguration platform https://t.co/cWArYsairp #InaugurationDay https://t.co/upvYgrMyEO

11:23 a.m.: ANSWER protesters having trouble reaching demonstration site

Mic's Jack Smith IV reports:

Protesters with the left-wing ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition said in interviews that they're having trouble reaching the site of their permitted demonstration along the Inauguration Day parade route.

Hundreds of protesters — up to perhaps 1,000 — were left to chant slogans at 7th and D Streets in Northwest Washington as they waited to pass into the Navy Memorial grounds for the protest.

"This is not what democracy looks like," said Emily, an ANSWER protester who declined to give her last name. "We've been here since 6 a.m."

The ANSWER Coalition secured a permit to protest at the Navy Memorial, within the security perimeter of the inaugural ceremony. But that means having to pass through a checkpoint.

ANSWER protesters Jack Smith IV/Mic

11:22 a.m.: Melania Trump arrives at inauguration platform

11:17 a.m.: Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive at inauguration platform

The outgoing first lady and second lady arrived at the platform together.

On Twitter, some viewers said they were sad to say goodbye to Michelle Obama — while others tried to decode her facial expression.

I'm crying. I hate to see @MichelleObama leave. #obama

Michelle Obama looks miserable making this walk. Still can't believe y'all made this happen. Smh. #InaugurationDay2017

Honestly, Michelle Obama looks happy and relieved. I bet she can't wait to return to private life.

11:07 a.m.: Donald Trump's children arrive at inauguration platform

@IvankaTrump at #Inauguration. #Trump45

"Tomorrow will be an incredible day," Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, tweeted Thursday night.

11:02 a.m.: Obamas and Trumps arrive on Capitol Hill

President-elect #DonaldTrump arrives on Capitol Hill. #InaugurationDay #Trump45

11:00 a.m.: George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive at inauguration platform

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush at #Inauguration. #Trump45

10:58 a.m.: Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton arrive at inauguration platform

@billclinton & @HillaryClinton on Capitol Hill ahead of the #Inauguration of President-elect #DonaldTrump. #Trump45

In a Friday morning tweet, the former presidential candidate explained why she was attending Trump's inauguration.

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration

10:54 a.m.: Donald Trump en route to Capitol Hill

Following tea in the White House, the soon-to-be 45th president made his way to Capitol Hill for the inauguration ceremony.

Motorcade rolling to the U.S. Capitol. #Inauguration

10:48 a.m.: Obamas and Trumps leave White House

The incoming president and first lady and their departing counterparts left the White House after tea.

Watch: First lady Michelle Obama and incoming first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on their way to #Inauguration #DayOne https://t.co/Cc73mZRYGk

Barack Obama leaves the White House for the last time as President - bound for Capitol Hill with his successor, Donald Trump @SBSNews

Joe Biden and Mike Pence departed the White House, as well.

10:46 a.m.: Tensions escalate among anarchist protesters

Pretty large group of anarchists in downtown Washington. Smashed windows. Police using gas.

Smashed windows. https://t.co/yXin6JVMsH

10:38 a.m.: Bernie Sanders arrives

The Vermont senator, who lost the Democratic primary race to Hillary Clinton, arrived at the Capitol for the inauguration.

Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives at the Capitol for the #Inauguration of Pres.-elect Donald Trump. https://t.co/2moHOZYdVL https://t.co/oq7Xwo6sII

10:19 a.m.: Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton arrive at the Capitol Building

Hillary and Bill Clinton arrive at President-elect Trump's swearing-in ceremony #InaugurationDay https://t.co/KQIQKZOBvv https://t.co/cGaWsw8mzw

10:07 a.m.: Trade Justice coalition have begun to shut down another entrance

Just a few blocks west of the BLM shutdown, the Trade Justice coalition blocks up entrance to another checkpoint on 7th street. https://t.co/GpEYXuaWJf

10:03 a.m: Protesters have refused to let Trump supporters through the red gate

David Turnbull, a spokesman for the coalition of protesters, said that the blockade has been in place for over an hour. He said some Trump supporters got aggressive and tried to force their way through the demonstrators, but that "it hasn't been too bad."

When Trump supporters got physical "we had to help clarify that they were going to need to go another route," spokesman David Turnbull says

"We had to help clarify that they were going to need to go another route," Turnbull said of a few Trump supporters who tried to get physical.

Wait in line, Nazi scum!" says guy burning #MAGA hat. #TrumpInauguration

9:49 a.m.: Protesters and Trump supporters are clashing at red gate entrance to the inauguration

Protesters in Washington D.C. are blockading an entrance to the Capitol for @realDonaldTrump's #inauguration. #disruptj20

9:45 a.m.: Outgoing President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama greet Donald Trump and Melania Trump as they arrive at the White House

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-elect Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump to the White House. https://t.co/umxRiHtnL0

Transition of power at the White House #Inauguration

9:36 a.m.: Protesters and Trump supporters begin to clash

Massive, graphic anti-abortion banners held by a group called the Revelations 3:2 Project greeted attendees outside the inauguration perimeter's "red gate."

Trump supporter to anti-abortion guy: "You're mentally ill!" #TrumpInauguration

Joe, a tie-dye-clad Trump supporter who says he came from Tampa, Florida, because "President Trump sent me an email," yelled at a man preaching through a speaker that he's "mentally ill." Joe told me he's pro-choice — but not from a women's rights perspective. "If abortion was illegal, we'd have 5,000 crack babies a year," he said. "Do we need 5,000 crack babies a year?"

9:28 a.m.: Obama, Joe Biden leave Oval Office for the final time

President Barack Obama leaves the Oval Office for the final time https://t.co/pakz0LbFqs

9:21 a.m.: Outgoing President Barack Obama sends final tweets from @POTUS Twitter account

I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.

9:13 a.m.: Trump supporters look at Black Lives Matter protesters who have shutdown entrance

Trump supporters can only look on as Black Lives Matter, allies and anti-fascists close down an inauguration entrance.

9:05 a.m.: Congressional staffers are handing out free tickets to the inauguration

Fwded to me: Congressional staffers handing out free #TrumpInauguration tickets. Refused to say which congressperson

8:53 a.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters continue to stand ground at entrance to inauguration

These are the hundreds of BLM protestors who have shut down this entrance. "What do we do?" "We shut shit down!!

8:48 a.m.: Guests are moving quickly and easily through the Rayburn office building to inauguration

At the entrances for seats close to the Capitol, security lines moved swiftly as guests with green and teal tickets passed through the Rayburn office building and into the perimeter.

Quiet with light rain at Green Gate #Inauguration

While the magnetometers were busy, there was little other security or direction provided and guests appeared to be able to move freely throughout the government office complex.

8:45 a.m.: Trump and his family have arrived for a church service before the inauguration

Donald Trump and his family have arrived for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RxTvfL9m8H https://t.co/B1b98vLrsn

8:35 a.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters have chained themselves to gates of entrance

Black Lives Matter is chained in as the rain falls. No one is getting through to Inauguration from here. https://t.co/GtIyZ6qeon

8:32 a.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters expand line, begin chanting "shut it down!"

BLM starts to expand the line and advancing, declaring victory. "This checkpoint has been shut down." Cheers go up. https://t.co/GyjvoPt8MM

8:24 a.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Judiciary Square entrance to inauguration

Black Lives Matter has shut down the Judiciary Square entrance to the inauguration. "Shut it down!!" https://t.co/iFggBCxQmA

8:08 a.m.: Police in riot gear break up blockade

Police in riot gear just broke up blockade at 1st and D https://t.co/IW0fWUsKTf

8:00 a.m.: LGBTQ protesters dance at security checkpoint

LGBTQ protestors now dancing to "I want to dance w/ somebody" at #inauguration checkpoint, calling this "kock block

LGBTQ #inauguration protestors: "the future is queer, Donald Trump get out of here

7:55 a.m.: Black Lives Matter protesters in action

Mic is live at a Black Lives Matter inauguration protest.

"When black lives are under attack, what do we do?" a leader chanted.

"Stand up, fight back," the crowd responded.

7:46 a.m.: Spirited inauguration attire

Mic's Celeste Katz rode the train to Capitol South with these inauguration revelers:

Decked out for #Inauguration

7:31 a.m.: Trump's first tweet of the day

"It all begins today!" the 45th president of the United States tweeted.

It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!

7:30 a.m.: Crowds trickling into the National Mall

Here's a shot of the National Mall at 7:30 a.m.:

A look at the National Mall at 730am #Inauguration

7:30 a.m.: Blockade at 6th and Indiana mostly clear, while other protests continue

Mic's Jack Smith IV reported that the blockade at 6th and Indiana is now clear. "Protesters dragged out instead of arrested," he wrote on Twitter.

Blockade mostly clear now, protestors dragged out instead of arrested. "We are gentle angry people // singing, singing for our lives..." https://t.co/m3KGViZ5pg

Meanwhile, protests carried on elsewhere in D.C. — like this one, at Union Square:

Protesters outside Union Square. "It's not about the president...it's about the government.

7:25 a.m.: Protests at security checkpoints

Mic's Jack Smith IV is on the scene of a protest at a checkpoint at 6th and Indiana.

More protestors dragged away from second line. Supports start chanting "Trump, Trump." Protestors sing louder to drown it out. https://t.co/oBE8uIbRqn

More protestors dragged away from second line. Supports start chanting "Trump, Trump." Protestors sing louder to drown it out. https://t.co/oBE8uIbRqn

Singing turns to chanting: "Stop pushing her!!" Police dragging out protestors, dozens blockading still. https://t.co/G5iIHqOQ5u

It begins!! Racial justice coalition blockading entrance, signing, brig dragged away by police. https://t.co/p4uI2lQt2Q

Police converging on the front of the line as bandanas reach the front of the line

Hundreds lined up to get into Inauguration. Protestors expected at each checkpoint - black bandanas already in the crowd... https://t.co/xpvsdxtNZU

7:20 a.m.: Black Lives Matter prepares for action

Mic's Aaron Morrison is embedded with Black Lives Matter protesters near the red security gate.

Good morning from the #Inauguration. @Mic is embedded with @DMVBlackLives. They're gathering now for an action.

7:12 a.m.: Some security gates still experiencing problems

Secret Service said some security checkpoints "were experiencing power issues," according to WJLA.

UPDATE: Secret Service says some of the gates were experiencing power issues. https://t.co/HwertjYHiB

7:06 one door at 12th street open. Only 2 magnetometers operating. Not enough staff to operate all of them.

6:54 a.m.: More spectators getting through security gates

WJLA reporter Suzanne Kennedy, reporting from the orange gate, tweeted that inauguration attendees were finally moving through the security checkpoint.

Crowds finally getting through security checkpoint at Orange gate in SW Washington to attend #Inauguration

6:44 a.m.: At least one security gate opens

WISN reporter Patrick Paolantonio shared a video on Twitter of crowds entering an inauguration security gate.

A security gate just opened. @WISN12News https://t.co/v5p3hcKvXF

6:40 a.m.: Security gates remain closed

Law enforcement said the gates weren't staffed enough to open, according to WJLA reporter Sam Sweeney.

HAPPENING NOW: law enforcement says proper staff is not in place to open gates to National Mall. Crowds have been waiting since 2am.

Gates slated to open at 6 still aren't open at 7th and Independence. #Inauguration

Standing outside the Orange Gate at the Inauguration. Gates were supposed to open at 0600. Still not open. #Inauguration #inaug2017

6:15 a.m.: Security gates still not open

The inauguration security gates did not open at their scheduled time of 6 a.m.

According to WJLA reporter Sam Sweeney, a law enforcement official said at least one checkpoint did not have enough staffing to open:

BREAKING: inauguration gates not opening at 12th and E. Law enforcement official says they are not staffed enough to open #Inauguration

Gates still closed at Orange security gate. Hundreds waiting in cold, tight crowd to get in to #inauguration https://t.co/uhfkpKMxes

Huge line waiting at Orange security gate to get access to #Inauguration. Gate late in opening supposed to open at 6

A lot of reporters are missing their live shots this morning. Security gate still not open to screen folks headed to #Inauguration.

5:00 a.m.: Crowds are gathered outside security gates

Crowds gathered in the wee hours of the morning outside the security gates, which open at 6 a.m.

Videos shared on Twitter by WJLA reporter Sam Sweeney show Trump supporters praying and singing "Amazing Grace" at a security checkpoint:

Trump supporters begin praying at security checkpoint as they wait for Secret Service to open gates #Inauguration @ABC7News https://t.co/JxxVbZKoci

Trump supporters singing amazing grace at security check point. Gates don't open for another hour. https://t.co/sMjbzmZA9E

