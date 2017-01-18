President Barack Obama waxed poetic about his daughters, Sasha and Malia, during his final news conference as president, revealing his teenage girls were "disappointed" by Donald Trump's election but don't "mope" about it.

"They don't mope, and what really makes me proudest about them is that they also don't get cynical about it," Obama said. "They have not assumed that because their side didn't win, or because some of the values that they care about don't seem like they were vindicated, that automatically America has somehow rejected them or rejected their values. I don't think they feel that way."

Pres. Obama on daughters' reaction to election results: "They were disappointed...[but] they do not mope." https://t.co/34KXTEd6OI https://t.co/AZJQVW4tnb

Obama's comments on his daughters' reaction to Trump's victory felt almost like a pep talk for his fellow Democrats, many of whom are boycotting Trump's election.

Obama to America; Don't mope.

Obama said he's taught his daughters that "the only thing that's the end of the world is the end of the world," adding that they are resilient.

The only thing that's the end of the world is the end of the world" - Obama

He also ended his final news conference with a message of hope.

In my core, I think we're going to be okay," Pres. Obama says. "We just have to fight for it." https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 https://t.co/vJDA070se1

"In my core, I think we're going to be OK," Obama said. "We just have to fight for it."