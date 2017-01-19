Donald Trump is taking his first weekend as president off

Former reality television star and real estate mogul Donald Trump will be officially sworn in Friday as president of the United States. And part of his plans for his first few days as leader of the free world? A little time off.

"Day one — which I will consider to be Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right?" Trump said to the Times of London. The Hill, citing a transcript of the interview, reported Trump also saying, "I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don't want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration."

Trump has previously expressed his desire to spend weekends away from the White House, which has led to some criticism.

On The Late Show this week, host Stephen Colbert mocked Trump's plans to take his first two days off. "So Trump's not going to start until Monday," Colbert said. "He apparently thinks the president gets Saturdays and Sundays off. Instead of 'Hail to the Chief,' it's going to be 'Everybody's working for the weekend.'"

Twitter didn't miss a beat, with plenty weighing in on Trump's plans to leave the nation's ship un-helmed this weekend.

What happens when a lazy 70-year-old gets his first job: Trump's first official act will be to take a long weekend. https://t.co/DY9o9wrLDX

Still can't get over how lazy and irresponsible it is for Trump to take a long weekend off after being sworn in.