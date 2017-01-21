Here are the best signs from the Women's March on Washington

WASHINGTON — Well in advance of the Women's March on Washington, participants began crafting their signs. There were a few ground rules: In an effort to ensure signs wouldn't double as weapons, organizers banned wooden sign posts — pointy sticks that would potentially pose a danger in a large crowd — and poles.

Marchers got creative. In a sea of some 500,000 people, many of whom donned the march's signature pink "pussy hats," slogans like "99 problems and this bitch is one" and "can't touch this" flew above over the pre-march rally. While co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland were clear that the Women's March would be neither anti-Donald Trump nor a protest, marchers' discontent with the new administration was evident in the signs they carried.

Check out some of the best signs below.

"Grab 'em by the policy" / "Hands off our country" / "2.9 million real votes"

Anna Ehrsam, Andrea Champlin and Talia Schulze, all from New York City, hold up signs at the Women's March on Washington. Tom McKay/Mic

"Danger Zone" / "99 problems and this bitch is one" / "UnBought & UnBossed"

Young women hold signs on the front lines of the Women's March. Courtesy of Mujesira Dudic

"Racial diversity, Education, Same sex marriage, Pro choice, Environment, Civil rights, Tolerance"

A woman wears a "RESPECT" sign. Claire Lampen/Mic

"Keep your hands & laws off my body"

Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades at the Women's March on Washington. John Minchillo/AP

"Yuuuge mistake"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"He shall overcomb & underwhelm"

Women with pink hats and signs begin to gather early in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP

"Cruella DeVos"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"My grandmother marched in 1963. I shouldn't have to in 2017."

Kamilah Collins Claire Lampen/Mic

"Repeal + Replace Trump not Obamacare" / "40% Approval — Lowest in history ... Sad!"

Robert Wilson and Kristin Koop from Columbia, Missouri, noted Trump's approval ratings. Tom McKay/Mic

"Boys will be boys held accountable"

Source: Claire Lampen/Mic

"Manbaby needs a spanking!"

"I'm here to celebrate women and our freedom of speech, baby!" —Teresa from Weehawken, New Jersey.

"Nope"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"This pussy bites and she slays" / "We are the answers to our ancestors' prayers"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Facts not fascism"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"The time is always right to do what is right"

Source: Tom McKay/Mic

"I didn't come out of the closet for this shit"

Source: Tom McKay/Mic

"We are the granddaughters of the witches you could not burn" / "Man, I feel likea woman" / "Be gone forces of anti-love"

Source: Claire Lampen/Mic

"The fempire strikes back"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Rebel"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"I'm here. I'm queer. I refuse to live in fear!"

Source: Tom McKay/Mic

"If abortion is murder then blowjobs are cannibalism" / "If men could get pregnant you could get an abortion at an ATM"

Source: Claire Lampen/Mic

"Keep your little [hands] off my [uterus]"

Source: Claire Lampen/Mic

"This is your mother speaking"

Source: Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

" < 3 "

