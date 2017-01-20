How long will Trump's presidential inauguration last? Start, end time for Friday's events

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president at 12 p.m. on Jan. 20. While the oaths of office only last a few minutes, they're just one part of the complete inauguration schedule.

When does the inauguration begin?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Washington D.C. prepares for Inauguration Day 2017

According to Newsweek, the inaugural swearing-in ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. You shouldn't expect to see Trump or Vice President-elect Mike Pence at this point, though, because they will be having tea on the White House's South Portico.

The rest of the inauguration ceremony

Evan Vucci/AP Trump on Thursday ahead of the inauguration

The opening remarks will take place at 11:30 a.m., according to Newsweek.

Then the oaths of office are administered. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will swear in Pence, becoming the first African-American to swear in a vice president. At noon, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of for Trump. Trump will then give his inaugural address.

According to BBC, the inaugural parade will run from 3 to 5 p.m. During the parade, Trump, Pence and their families will make the 1.5-mile journey down Pennsylvania Ave.