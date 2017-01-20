President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration started with a whimper Thursday at a sparsely attended concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump — who falsely suggested that no other presidents have ever held an inauguration concert — thanked the "thousands and thousands" of people who came to watch his concert.

I don't know if it's ever been done before," Trump says of inauguration concert at Lincoln Memorial. Here's Obama doing it in 2009.

But photos from President Barack Obama's inaugural concert in 2009, placed side-by-side with Trump's concert in 2017, reveal just how many fewer people showed up for Trump.

LOL #Obama's inaugural concert in 2009 (first two photos) vs. #Trump's #InauguralConcert today. TRAGIC.

The Washington Post estimated over 400,000 people attended Obama's 2009 concert.

It's unclear how many people attended Trump's concert, but judging by the amount of people packed into the mall, it was significantly smaller than Obama's.

On Twitter, many attendees and onlookers pointed out the difference in crowd size between Trump and Obama's inauguration concerts — as demonstrated by the photos below.

Donald Trump's inauguration concert in 2017

Source: screenshot/C-Span

Barack Obama's inauguration concert in 2009

Then there's the matter of the concert itself. Obama's star-studded "We Are One" inaugural celebration featured Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Jon Bon Jovi, will.i.am, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Shakira, U2, John Mellencamp, Josh Groban, Herbie Hancock, Garth Brooks and Beyoncé. Aretha Franklin performed at Obama's formal inauguration.

Trump's concert, meanwhile, had Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Sam Moore and the Piano Guys, known for covering Hillary Clinton's anthem "Fight Song" on YouTube.