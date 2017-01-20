The #ThanksObamas hashtag will break your heart on Obama's last day in office

President Barack Obama has just a few hours left in the White House, and supporters far and wide are making sure to get in their last-minute thanks, posting heartbreaking messages of gratitude under the #ThanksObamas hashtag on Twitter.

Most took the time to praise the first family for being role models.

One last time, as you teach us how to say goodbye, for being the role model for my children to look up to for 8 yrs. @POTUS #ThanksObamas

ThanksObamas for always remaining kind & respectful in the face of adversity, & for being the role models Americans truly need ?

Michelle was strong, dynamic, positive, elegant, confident, and more. Truly a role model for me and so many other women. #ThanksObamas https://t.co/VjYVmEbQ4g

Some thanked him for fighting for policies that benefited their lives, including marriage equality.

ThanksObamas for fighting for marriage equality, giving me the opportunity to celebrate on this #Inauguration day.

We are thankful that our guy, a Black man, stood tall and lien in the face of republican tyranny of no. #ThanksObamas

Many others used the hashtag to admit they simply were not ready to say goodbye to the man who has been Commander in Chief for the past eight years.

Still not ready for today #thanksobamas

my heart ????#ThanksObamas

Raise a glass... ???? #ThanksObamas

Obama will be president until around noon Eastern on Monday, when President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.