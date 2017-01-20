Watch President Barack Obama leave the Oval Office for the final time

After eight years as president, Barack Obama left the Oval Office for the final time Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Video captured Obama leaving a note for his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, in the Resolute desk in the storied round room — an act that's become tradition in the transition of power.

Obama and Trump will now travel together a few miles down the road to the U.S. Capitol, where Trump is set to be sworn in.

As he left the office, a reporter asked Obama for his parting words to the American people. "Thank you," he said.