To his swearing in as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump wore the expected: a tailored suit (likely Brioni) with a bright red tie.

But this was no ordinary tie, it was instead a very lengthy tie, one that extended far lower than his belt.

Twitter didn't miss a beat in calling out this sartorial misstep.

Now, ths is not entirely surprising. As Mic has noted in the past, Trump does not know how to wear a suit, and has a rich tradition of not recognizing the cardinal rule of tie-wearing: that the tip of your tie should end in the middle of your belt buckle or waistband.

Just look at his tie during Thursday night's Inauguration Welcome Concert held at the Lincoln Memorial:

As the Washington Post's Robin Givhan put it, "Trump's tie always seem to hang just a little too far below his belt, which makes a perfectly fine four-in-hand look not quite right. He makes ties look sloppy."

Need more proof? There's plenty.

So how can he avoid making similar missteps in the future?

“A tip that we would share with Mr. Trump is that the length of the tie is just as important as properly tying the know," The Tie Bar CEO Allyson Lewis said in an interview. "We always stress that the perfect length of your tie should just graze the top of your belt, anything more than half an inch below the waist line is too long and can draw attention”

Here are Lewis' eight simple steps to properly tie a traditional half windsor knot:

Step 1: The wide end "A" should extend about 12 inches below narrow end "B". Cross wide end "A" over narrow end "B".

Step 2: Bring wide end "A" up around and behind narrow end "B".

Step 3: Bring wide end "A" up.

Step 4: Pull wide end "A" up and through the loop.

Step 5: Bring wide end "A" around front, over narrow end "B" from left to right.

Step 6: Again, bring wide end "A" up and through the loop.

Step 7: Bring wide end "A" down through the knot in front.

Step 8: Using both hands, tighten the knot carefully and draw up to collar.