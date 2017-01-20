Barack Obama flew away from the U.S. Capitol Friday as an ordinary citizen moments after President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The former president, along with former first lady Michelle Obama, flew off in a military helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, and from there will be off to Palm Springs, California, for vacation, according to Washington Post reporter David Nakamura.

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump led the Obamas to the helicopter, the final ceremonial sign of a peaceful transfer of power.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the other hand, left the Capitol in a limo.

Biden and former second lady Jill Biden took the limo to Union Station, where they boarded an Amtrak to their home in Delaware, a familiar trip Biden has made for decades as a U.S. Senator.

This marked Biden's first time leaving the Capitol not as an elected official since he became a U.S. senator in 1973.