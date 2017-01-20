Using cheat codes in the The Sims has been a staple of the gaming world just about as long as the franchise itself has existed. (Does anyone else have fond memories typing "rosebud;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;!;!" over and over in the original Sims?) Thankfully, things haven't changed in Sims 4, and cheats are still as common as ever.

As such, we decided to round up some of the best cheat codes you can use in the series' most recent iteration, Sims 4. Enjoy, you filthy cheaters!

Sims 4 Cheats: How to get started

Before you start typing in cheat codes, you have to call up a cheat bar that will let you type in all sorts of commands. On PC and Mac, hold ctrl + shift + c. You'll see a little white bar pop up on the top of the screen, according to IGN.

The first code you should type is "testingcheats on," then hit "enter." This will enable you to use several other cheat codes. If you want to disable this, just type "testingcheats off."

Sims 4 Cheats: Quick shortcuts

Once you've enabled cheats, there are several different shortcuts you can use that will help you modify a Sim's needs on the fly. For example, holding shift and clicking various objects will bring up useful sub-menus, according to Carl's Sims 4 Guide.

Holding shift and clicking a home's mailbox will allow you to address an entire family's needs — needing to pee, sleep, etc. You can also disable "need decay," which will prevent them from having those needs in the future, too.

If you'd rather alter a Sim's needs individually, you can hold shift and click on individuals.

If you don't want to wait for a Sim to walk somewhere in real time, you can simply hold shift and click a point on the ground to have them teleport there.

Holding shift and clicking objects will allow you to repair them

You can also hold shift and click on an NPC if you want to permanently add them to your household.

Sims 4 Cheats: Useful commands

Alright, onto a handful of some helpful commands you can type into that cheats bar at the top of the screen, assembled from IGN and Carl's Sims 4 Guide.

motherlode — Grants 50,000 Simoleons.

money x — Replace "x" with any value and you'll automatically have that much money.

sims.remove_all_buffs — Removes all moodlets, both positive and negative.

careers.promote x — Replace "x" with your Sim's current career, like "astronaut" or "secretagent" or "socialmedia" to promote them. You have to already have started the career path to use this cheat.

bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement — Unlocks items in build mode that you'd normally have to earn/unlock through making progress in various careers.

freerealestate [on/off] — Type "freerealestate on" to make all real estate in the current neighborhood totally free. Type "freerealestate off" to disable this.

sims.add_buff buff_mortified — Causes a Sim to die of embarrassment within five hours. (Not sure if you'll ever want to use this one, but I thought it was pretty funny.)

Carl's Sims 4 Guide has a massive list of other useful commands that you can use to modify a Sim's emotional state, grades, make them ghosts or instantly pregnant. I recommend you check it out if there's something specific you're looking to do.

More video game

For more video game news, check out the latest from Mic. Here's a look at some allegedly leaked Year of the Rooster skins for Overwatch, details on the latest Pokémon Go update, information on the Injustice 2 beta, and a guide to unlocking badges in NBA 2K17.