13 of the best protest signs from Trump's inauguration

As Donald Trump was taking the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States, hundreds swarmed the streets of Washington, D.C., to protest his inauguration.

By the time Trump retired to the Capitol to sign his first bill into law, nearly 100 protesters had been arrested, and tensions with police continued to mount.

On a day so filled with violence and celebration, despair and optimism, it goes without saying that the signs protestors carried conveyed messages spanning a wide range of emotions. Below are some of the best protest signs photographers spotted in Washington and around the country.

"Organize/Mobilize"

A woman holding a sign that says "Organize/Mobilize" Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Fuck the Patriarchy!"

Jewel Samad/Getty Images A protester in Washington

"40% Approval — SAD!"

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images A protester in Washington

"Our humanity is restored by love" / "Do not bend your mind to conform to lies"

Two people holding protest signs in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Imagine honesty"

Two signs at the inauguration protest on Jan. 20 Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"No you can't!"

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A protester in Los Angeles holds a sign riffing on President Barack Obama's key phrase.

"Real Americans Reject Trump"

A man holds a sign at the Jan. 20 inauguration protest in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"The whole damn system: Guilty!"

"The whole damn system: Guilty!" Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Deport yourself to Russia"

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Protesters in Los Angeles

"Impeach/Twitler"

"Impeach" sign at the Jan. 20 inauguration protest Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Goldman sucks"

"Goldman sucks" Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

"Sworn in on a book he's never read"

Mark Humphrey/AP A protester holds a sign at a protest in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Black Lives Matter / No DAPL"