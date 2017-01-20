Trump Inaugural Ball 2017: Here's what happens on a president's first night in office

Newly minted President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence will make the traditional inaugural ball rounds Friday evening. On the docket: two inaugural balls, "Freedom" and "Liberty" at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and a third, the Armed Services Ball, which will take place at the National Building Museum.

Planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the official balls are large, celebratory social events for guests who have received invites or purchased tickets.

Elise Amendola/AP Beyonce, left, sang Ella Fitzgerald's "At Last" to the first couple during one of the many inaugural balls in 2009.

Music is an essential part of inaugural balls. One of the most memorable moments occurred when Beyoncé sang Etta James' "At Last" during one of President Barack Obama's inaugural balls. For the most part, the balls draw celebrities and the biggest names in politics, but Trump's team has struggled to secure A-list talent for his inaugural festivities.

On Friday, the first two inaugural balls will host musical guests such as Sam Moore, Tim Rushlow and His Big Band, Silhouettes, the Rockettes, Pelican 212, the Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker and Erin Boheme, according to USA Today. The third ball at the National Building Museum will , have special performances from Tony Orlando and Josh Weathers.

Additionally, there will be a number of unofficial inaugural balls. Some of the most prominent ones include the Great Gatsby Presidential Inaugural Ball, Washingtonian Inaugural Ball, the Latino Coalition Presidential Inauguration Event and Black Tie and Boots, to name a few.