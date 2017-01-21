These are the pictures of security during the inauguration that you didn't see
Protest police line up on Friday in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

By Natasha Noman
Much like everything President Donald Trump touches, his inauguration didn't come without controversy

The inauguration of Trump — with record-low approval ratings for an incoming president and likely record-low turnout for his ceremony — drew a number of protests. 

And where there's protest, there's often law enforcement. 

In accordance with inauguration protocol and in anticipation of demonstrations, Washington, D.C., was not short of security in its many forms. 

There were violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement Friday: Police let off flash-bangs, fired pepper spray canisters and arrested around 100 people. 

Around 28,000 officials were employed as part of the inauguration's security plan. These included police from departments within and outside D.C., the Coast Guard, the National Guard, Transportation Security Administration personnel and Secret Service, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said one week before the ceremony, NPR reports. 

Here are 24 photos of just some of the inauguration's sprawling security plan in action. 

Law enforcement gather amongst BLM protesters
Law enforcement gather amongst BLM protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A law enforcement officer looks on
A law enforcement officer looks on Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday
Law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Security personnel interspersed amongst the inauguration crowd
Security personnel interspersed amongst the inauguration crowd Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A member of inaugural security looks on at the crowds
A member of inaugural security looks on at the crowds Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A police officer wearing a balaclava walks through the streets of D.C. on Friday.
A police officer wearing a balaclava walks through the streets of D.C. on Friday. Quincy/Ledbetter
A member of inaugural security personnel stands in the aisle
A member of inaugural security personnel stands in the aisle Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police wearing riot gear in Washington, D.C., on Friday
Riot police wearing riot gear in Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A member of the inaugural security force stands amongst Trump supporters
A member of the inaugural security force stands amongst Trump supporters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Security surveys the scene from a distance
Security surveys the scene from a distance Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A member of inaugural security personnel
A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Inaugural security personnel walks with a sniffer dog
Inaugural security personnel walks with a sniffer dog Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Military personnel congregate around a vehicle in Washington, D.C.
Military personnel congregate around a vehicle in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A member of inaugural security personnel
A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police respond to a fire started by protesters
Riot police respond to a fire started by protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
A member of the U.S. military surveys the area
A member of the U.S. military surveys the area Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
High-level security in the streets of Washington, D.C., during Inauguration Day
High-level security in the streets of Washington, D.C., during Inauguration Day Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Law enforcement officers stand with batons in their hands.
Law enforcement officers stand with batons in their hands. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police wear headgear in Washington, D.C.
Riot police wear headgear in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police raise their shields
Riot police raise their shields Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Smoke from a protester fire billows in the background
Smoke from a protester fire billows in the background Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police walk through the streets of Washington, D.C., amongst protesters on Inauguration Day.
Riot police walk through the streets of Washington, D.C., amongst protesters on Inauguration Day. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Smoke from a protester fire rises in the background as riot police respond.
Smoke from a protester fire rises in the background as riot police respond. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
Riot police engage with protesters holding signs
Riot police engage with protesters holding signs Quincy Ledbetter/Mic
