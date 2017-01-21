These are the pictures of security during the inauguration that you didn't see

Much like everything President Donald Trump touches, his inauguration didn't come without controversy.

The inauguration of Trump — with record-low approval ratings for an incoming president and likely record-low turnout for his ceremony — drew a number of protests.

And where there's protest, there's often law enforcement.

In accordance with inauguration protocol and in anticipation of demonstrations, Washington, D.C., was not short of security in its many forms.

There were violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement Friday: Police let off flash-bangs, fired pepper spray canisters and arrested around 100 people.

Around 28,000 officials were employed as part of the inauguration's security plan. These included police from departments within and outside D.C., the Coast Guard, the National Guard, Transportation Security Administration personnel and Secret Service, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said one week before the ceremony, NPR reports.

Here are 24 photos of just some of the inauguration's sprawling security plan in action.

Law enforcement gather amongst BLM protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A law enforcement officer looks on Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Security personnel interspersed amongst the inauguration crowd Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A member of inaugural security looks on at the crowds Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A police officer wearing a balaclava walks through the streets of D.C. on Friday. Quincy/Ledbetter

A member of inaugural security personnel stands in the aisle Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Riot police wearing riot gear in Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A member of the inaugural security force stands amongst Trump supporters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Security surveys the scene from a distance Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Inaugural security personnel walks with a sniffer dog Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Military personnel congregate around a vehicle in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Riot police respond to a fire started by protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

A member of the U.S. military surveys the area Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

High-level security in the streets of Washington, D.C., during Inauguration Day Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Law enforcement officers stand with batons in their hands. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Riot police wear headgear in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Riot police raise their shields Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Smoke from a protester fire billows in the background Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Riot police walk through the streets of Washington, D.C., amongst protesters on Inauguration Day. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic

Smoke from a protester fire rises in the background as riot police respond. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic