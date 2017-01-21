These are the pictures of security during the inauguration that you didn't see

Much like everything President Donald Trump touches, his
inauguration didn't come . without controversy
The inauguration of Trump — with
for an incoming president and record-low approval ratings for his ceremony — drew a number of protests. likely record-low turnout
And where there's protest, there's often law enforcement.
In accordance with
, Washington, D.C., was not short of security in its many forms. inauguration protocol and in anticipation of demonstrations
There were
between protesters and law enforcement Friday: violent clashes let off flash-bangs, fired pepper spray canisters and arrested around 100 people. Police
Around 28,000 officials were employed as part of the inauguration's security plan. These included police from departments within and outside D.C., the Coast Guard, the National Guard, Transportation Security Administration personnel and Secret Service, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said one week before the ceremony,
reports. NPR
Here are 24 photos of just some of the inauguration's sprawling security plan in action.
Law enforcement gather amongst BLM protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A law enforcement officer looks on Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Law enforcement on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Security personnel interspersed amongst the inauguration crowd Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A member of inaugural security looks on at the crowds Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A police officer wearing a balaclava walks through the streets of D.C. on Friday. Quincy/Ledbetter A member of inaugural security personnel stands in the aisle Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police wearing riot gear in Washington, D.C., on Friday Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A member of the inaugural security force stands amongst Trump supporters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Security surveys the scene from a distance Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Inaugural security personnel walks with a sniffer dog Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Military personnel congregate around a vehicle in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A member of inaugural security personnel Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police respond to a fire started by protesters Quincy Ledbetter/Mic A member of the U.S. military surveys the area Quincy Ledbetter/Mic High-level security in the streets of Washington, D.C., during Inauguration Day Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Law enforcement officers stand with batons in their hands. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police wear headgear in Washington, D.C. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police raise their shields Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Smoke from a protester fire billows in the background Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police walk through the streets of Washington, D.C., amongst protesters on Inauguration Day. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Smoke from a protester fire rises in the background as riot police respond. Quincy Ledbetter/Mic Riot police engage with protesters holding signs Quincy Ledbetter/Mic