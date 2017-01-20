Fortunately for everyone, the internet only knows how to process its collective anxiety in one way: through memes.

As the Jan. 20 inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump approached, the entire nation seemed to sit on tenterhooks; after the particularly divisive 2016 election, what would Trump's first day as commander-in-chief look like?

Below is a play-by-play of the Friday ceremony's highlights, as told through the viral #Content of the day.

Barack and Michelle Obama stood outside the White House to receive Donald and Melania Trump — and Michelle got a fun gift

record scratch* *freeze frame* yep. that's me. you're probably wondering how i got in this situation-

Everyone was having a great time — except for Trump's youngest son, Barron

Big Mood: Barron Trump at Inauguration #Inauguration

Kellyanne Conway made a festive sartorial choice

Who wore it better: Kellyanne Conway or Paddington Bear?

Actually, not everyone was having a great time

Lots of middle fingers up in the air during Trump's speech





Bill Clinton was there, and he was ... on-brand

Bill Clinton Caught By Hillary Checking Out Ivanka Trump https://t.co/I2QnEQ6KUN

George W. Bush was also there, and the struggle was real

When your parents skip the event so ain't nobody there to tell you to stop acting up.





Tfw you're responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Iraqis but you still don't know how to use a rain poncho

And Trump addressed the nation for the first time as its president. Tremendous.

Donald Trump accidentally quoted Bain, the Batman villain, during his Inaugural speech. https://t.co/NC3RyPJipZ



