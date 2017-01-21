Attention those hoping to witness leather-clad Irish men step dancing during the inaugural ball, do we have some news for you.

There were lots of interesting acts to take the stage during the three inaugural balls on Friday evening (including an unauthorized "Fight Song" cover), mere hours after Donald Trump had been sworn in as the 45th president of the Unites States. But only one act managed to entrance Twitter, that of the dancers among Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance crew.

Many were quick to point out the hyporcisy of having Irish stepdancers present at the innauguration of a president whose slogan reads "Make America Great Again."

Others couldn't help but take notice of the irony of such an overt display of homoeroticism to celebrate an administration which threatens to set back if not abolish altogether many LGBTQ rights.

Regardless of the intended statement of their inclusion, the Lord of the Dance crew managed to please — tight leather pants and all.