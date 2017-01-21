Women's March on Washington attendees descended upon the nation's capital Saturday, packing into public transportation and causing long waits to get to the National Mall where the march will be held.

The crowded trains and long waits to get to the march made for a stark contrast to Friday's inauguration for President Donald Trump, which saw empty cars on Washington's Metro subway system and almost no waits to get to the National Mall.

Mic gif

In fact, by 10:44 a.m., CNN reported that there were more people on the National Mall for the Women's March than were on the National Mall at the same time on Friday for Trump's inauguration.

BREAKING: @CNN reports more people on National Mall for #WomensMarch than yesterday at this time for inauguration.

Metro riders posted pictures that show the disparity in crowd size.

Packed 8am Metro for the #WomensMarch. Vs. Empty Metro for Trump's inauguration yesterday...

Matt Pearce, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times who attended both Trump's inauguration and the Women's March, posted photos of the difference. His train to the inauguration was nearly empty, while he had a long wait to get on a train to the Women's March.

1. My train to the inauguration; 2. My train to the Women's March - or it was supposed to be, but it was too full for me to get on.

Mic's Will Drabold spoke with a police officer who said the crowd sizes in the Metro were akin to President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009, when 1.8 million people descended upon Washington, D.C., for the historic event.

A police officer told me this is like Obama in 2009. Unreal. Capitol South metro. #WomensMarch https://t.co/sAAlOY1kEZ

A number of users posted images of the difference.

Deserted metro on #Inauguration morning. This is not what it looked like in 2008 & 2012.

Line to get into Baltimore Penn. Hearing from folks that 7am train didn't go, and now where's the 8:30am? @lukebroadwater @yvonnewenger https://t.co/tM3wwLg41K

"Metro cars in Washington, D.C., are packed to overflow this morning, unlike for yesterday's inauguration," Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacob's tweeted. "Pumped up women marchers."

Metro cars in Washington, DC are packed to overflow this morning, unlike for yesterday's inauguration. Pumped up women marchers.

The Huffington Post's Ryan Reilly posted an image from a friend, who had been waiting 40 minutes just to get into a suburban Metro station

From a friend, this is the Shady Grove Metro station. She's already been waiting 40 minutes. #WomensMarch

Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch

Some riders' images showed insanely crowded platforms near the National Mall for the march, shortly before the march was slated to begin.

D.C Metro right now. Judiciary Square! #WomensMarch

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which operates the Metro, said crowd sizes for Trump's inauguration were immensely smaller than for President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush's inaugurations.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata

Women's March organizers estimate hundreds of thousands of people will show up to the event.

Public transportation to the Women's March has already gotten so overwhelmed that Metro issued a warning about long delays.

Be prepared, system-wide delays possible due to extremely large crowds. SmartTrip cards must be used to enter/exit the system.

"Be prepared," the Metro's official account tweeted, "system-wide delays possible do to extremely large crowds."