14 powerful photos that show the unity of women's marches around the world
Getty Images

By Anna Swartz
As hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March, thousands more gathered at sister marches across the globe. From Australia and Peru to Lebanon and Malawi — even as far as Antarctica — marchers joined in to speak out against sexism, racism and attacks on equality in the U.S. and around the world.

The official count as of Saturday afternoon was 673 women's marches in total — across all seven continents and in every corner of the globe. Here are some of the powerful images showing just how widespread and united the women's movement was on Saturday.

Marchers moved towards the U.S. consulate in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A solidarity march in Amsterdam.Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Thousands gathered for a solidarity Women's March in London.

A solidarity march in London.Source: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Demonstrators in Macau came together for a Women's March rally.

A solidarity march in Macau.Source: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
And women took a stand against Trump at a march in Barcelona, Spain.

A solidarity march in Barcelona.Source: Manu Fernandez/AP
And in Sydney.

A solidarity march in Sydney.Source: Rick Rycroft/AP
In Paris, demonstrators rallied for women in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

A solidarity march in Paris.Source: Christophe Ena/AP
And marchers held anti-Trump signs in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A solidarity march in Buenos Aires.Source: Agustin Marcarian/AP
In Warsaw, Poland, marchers headed toward the city's U.S. embassy. 

A solidarity march in Warsaw.Source: Czarek Sokolowski/AP
And marchers also gathered in Kolkata, India.

A solidarity march in Kolkata.Source: Bikas Das/AP
In Berlin, demonstrators at a sister Women's March held signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" and "We the People."

A solidarity march in Berlin.Source: Michael Sohn/AP
They had similar signs at the Women's March in Athens, Greece, the birthplace of democracy.

A solidarity march in Athens.Source: Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty Images
Anti-Trump signs were out in full force in Brussels, too.

A solidarity march in Brussels.Source: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
And a group in Paradise Bay, Antarctica, exercised its free speech in a place inhabited mainly by penguins.

But the biggest marches of the day were in the U.S. In D.C., alone, the estimated attendance was half a million and growing by Saturday afternoon.

The Women's March on Washington on Saturday.Source: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
Jan. 21, 2017, 5:49 p.m.: This story has been updated.

