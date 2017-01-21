14 powerful photos that show the unity of women's marches around the world

As hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the Women's March, thousands more gathered at sister marches across the globe. From Australia and Peru to Lebanon and Malawi — even as far as Antarctica — marchers joined in to speak out against sexism, racism and attacks on equality in the U.S. and around the world.

The official count as of Saturday afternoon was 673 women's marches in total — across all seven continents and in every corner of the globe. Here are some of the powerful images showing just how widespread and united the women's movement was on Saturday.

Marchers moved towards the U.S. consulate in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images A solidarity march in Amsterdam.

Thousands gathered for a solidarity Women's March in London.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images A solidarity march in London.

Demonstrators in Macau came together for a Women's March rally.

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images A solidarity march in Macau.

And women took a stand against Trump at a march in Barcelona, Spain.

Manu Fernandez/AP A solidarity march in Barcelona.

And in Sydney.

Rick Rycroft/AP A solidarity march in Sydney.

In Paris, demonstrators rallied for women in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Christophe Ena/AP A solidarity march in Paris.

And marchers held anti-Trump signs in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Agustin Marcarian/AP A solidarity march in Buenos Aires.

In Warsaw, Poland, marchers headed toward the city's U.S. embassy.

Czarek Sokolowski/AP A solidarity march in Warsaw.

And marchers also gathered in Kolkata, India.

Bikas Das/AP A solidarity march in Kolkata.

In Berlin, demonstrators at a sister Women's March held signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" and "We the People."

Michael Sohn/AP A solidarity march in Berlin.

They had similar signs at the Women's March in Athens, Greece, the birthplace of democracy.

Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty Images A solidarity march in Athens.

Anti-Trump signs were out in full force in Brussels, too.

Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP A solidarity march in Brussels.

And a group in Paradise Bay, Antarctica, exercised its free speech

A #WomensMarch in Antarctica, too https://t.co/6uYISDfh24 @RaeHodge

But the biggest marches of the day were in the U.S. In D.C., alone, the estimated attendance was half a million and growing by Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images The Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

Jan. 21, 2017, 5:49 p.m.: This story has been updated.

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on Trump's inauguration and the aftermath.