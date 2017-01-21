6-year-old Sophie Cruz, child of undocumented parents, advocated for immigrants at the Women's March

America has a new favorite 6-year-old, and her name is Sophie Cruz.

On Saturday at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., Sophie Cruz, famous for advocating for immigrants' rights to both Pope Francis and former President Barack Obama, stood by her family's side and addressed the crowd.

Cruz addressed the crowd twice, once in English and once in Spanish, to stress that immigrant families should be kept together.

"We are here together making a chain of love to protect our families," Cruz said to the crowd. "Let us fight with love, faith and courage so that our families will not be destroyed."

She added, "I also want to tell the children not to be afraid because we are not alone. There are still many people that have their hearts filled with love and tenderness to snuggle in this path of life. Let's keep together and fight for their rights! God is with us!"

After her speech, she led the crowd in a chant of "Si se puede!" — Spanish for "Yes we can!"

Twitter was quickly enamored with the little girl with a big heart and a big voice.

For many undocumented immigrants, the future in America remains murky. During his campaign, Trump promised to "immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties," referring to Obama's executive orders Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents. Both of these executive actions can be undone with a signature from Trump, putting thousands of families in danger of being torn apart.