9 aerial photos show just how big women's marches were around the world

Hundreds of thousands of marchers gathered to make their voices heard at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., on Saturday — but they weren't the only ones marching.

Sister marches, hundreds more of them, were held in cities around the globe. The below images show just how big marches were across the U.S., and around the world.

In Los Angeles, footage captured from a helicopter showed huge crowds.

We're in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Los Angeles. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/oSIhv2N87s https://t.co/KKTHA64xrP

In Boston, the crowds filled up the Boston Common, the oldest public park in the country.

Boston Police estimated a crowd of 125,000 people today at the Boston Women's March. #BosWomensMarch (pic @maura_healey, @WCVB)

A sister march in London reportedly

We are the people #womensmarchlondon

There were over 100,000 participants at the Women's March in Denver, Colorado

PHOTOS: More than 100,000 participate in Women's March on Denver: https://t.co/U9idoVgUVv #WomensMarch

The crowd was out in force in Philadelphia.

My View of protests in Philadelphia from up above. #millionwomanmarch #philly #inauguration #trump #cbs3 #foxnews #cnn #nbc #abc

The Chicago Women's March so greatly exceeded its expected turnout that it had to be changed from an official march to a rally.

Chicago Women's March becomes too big for actual march https://t.co/Wi6cbIpJo6

Crowds gathered for a Women's March in St. Louis, Missouri.

The #WomensMarch in downtown St. Louis! This is what democracy looks like. https://t.co/mzb5xMZUKC

A march in Seattle drew a crowd of thousands

WATCH NOW: Protesters will march 3.6 miles from Judkins Park to Seattle Center starting at 11 a.m. #WomensMarch https://t.co/HWpSJTSsoG

And in New York City, the Women's March stretched for blocks.

@kristenschaaled here is my pic from NYC

Final tallies aren't in yet, but current estimates suggest that more than a million marched in the U.S. alone, USA Today reported on Saturday. That's 1 million and counting.

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on Trump's inauguration and the aftermath.