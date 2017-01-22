President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns because voters "didn't care"

Despite once promising to release his tax returns if he were to be elected president, now-President Donald Trump will be doing the exact opposite. On Sunday, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said the president will not be releasing his tax returns, because "people didn't care."

"The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns. We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care. They voted for him," Conway said on ABC's This Week.

"They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. And you know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president," Conway said.

Mary Altaffer/AP Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway

Trump's tax returns — and the allegations that he may not have paid taxes at all for 18 years — became a major line of attack for the Hillary Clinton campaign. Trump avoided the issue with constant excuses.

Despite Conway's claims that voters didn't care, a White House petition calling for the president to release his taxes has garnered more than 200,000 signatures.

In a Monmouth University poll from September, 62% of respondents said they thought it was "very important or somewhat important" for presidential candidates to release their tax returns. An ABC News/Washington Post poll from last week showed 74% of Americans say he should release his tax returns.