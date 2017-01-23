One photo twists the knife on Trump's anti-abortion executive order

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order reinstating the global gag rule, a law that blocks federal funds from nongovernment organizations that provide abortion services or support abortion as a reproductive choice.

The policy, which was last in effect during George W. Bush's tenure, forces health care providers to make an impossible choice, according to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.): "providing limited reproductive health services while accepting U.S. funds or providing comprehensive family planning."

Under the global gag rule, women have the most to lose — so naturally, Trump implemented it without a single woman in the room.

Surrounded by Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, Director of the National Trade Council Pete Navarro, senior adviser Jared Kushner, senior adviser Stephen Miller and senior counselor Steve Bannon, Trump signed an executive order that would impact the reproductive choices of people around the world for the next four years.

The photo serves as a preview for what's to come.

According to the New York Times, Trump's Cabinet is shaping up to be more white and male than any Cabinet since Ronald Reagan's.

"To be clear, this policy is an attack on women's bodily autonomy and freedom, and we will see an increase in unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions as a result," Suzanne Ehlers, president and CEO of reproductive rights advocacy group PAI, said in a press release.

"Trump's global gag rule will obstruct and destroy the work of health care providers who are often women's main — and sometimes only — source for reproductive health care, and their entry point for receiving a wide range of primary health care services."