Who could run against Trump in 2020? Here's a short list of potential challengers.

Donald Trump will be president for the next four years — probably.

But after 1,400-ish days of "alternative facts" and controversial appointments and goofy scowls and everything else Trump's administration throws at us, we'll have another presidential election. While it's still too early to tell who will run in 2020, here are some of the names that are floating around as potential Trump challengers:

Democrats

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris Richard Vogel/AP

Though many people have urged her to run in 2020, former first lady Michelle Obama has said repeatedly that she will not seek the presidency. That leaves Democrats — rebuilding after Trump's surprise victory in November — with no heir-apparent to the party's nomination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a favorite among Democrats, particularly among the party's most liberal members. In joining the Senate Armed Services Committee this year, Warren intensified speculation that she was filling out her resume for a possible 2020 run.

Sen. Cory Booker, one of the most recognizable Democrats, also joined the SASC in 2017, leading many to believe he is likely to run in 2020. Booker has previously said he doesn't care about 2020 yet and doesn't "want to have the discussion right now," but his high profile in the party and his role as a leading voice against the Trump administration make him one of the most talked-about potential candidates for the next presidential election.

There are names that don't quite enjoy the same name recognition as Warren or Booker, but might by the time 2020 rolls around. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chris Murphy have all been suggested as potential candidates.

The unknown with the most buzz, however, is perhaps the newly elected Sen. Kamala Harris, whose rise is being compared to that of Barack Obama.

Republicans

Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. John Kasich talk during a broadcast break during a presidential debate in 2016. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If his historic unpopularity continues, it's possible Trump could face a primary challenge in 2020.

If that were to happen, he might have to face down old foes like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — who delivered a non-endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention before finally caving — or Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who voted for John McCain as a write-in candidate instead of Trump. The two men formed an alliance during their unsuccessful 2016 bids in an effort to prevent Trump's eventual GOP nomination.

Third parties and others

Jill Stein led an unsuccessful recount effort in December 2016. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The election of an unconventional candidate like Trump and widespread dissatisfaction with the country's two-party system has led some to wonder if third-party candidates will stand a better chance in 2020.

Jill Stein, 2016's Green Party candidate, left open the possibility of another run at the White House. Some have suggested Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has presidential ambitions, but so far it's just speculation.

Rapper and outspoken Trump supporter Kanye West, however, has officially declared his candidacy for president in 2020.