Hello, OscarsLessWhite. The 2017 Oscar nominees are more diverse than 2016's, with icons like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer joined by four more nonwhite actors for both lead and supporting role nods.

While actors of color have increasingly gained recognition from the Academy, that hasn't necessarily translated to financial parity.

In fact, when you compare the combined net worths of white vs. nonwhite nominees for the acting awards, you'll find that white actors have more than twice as much as everyone else: $485 million vs. an estimated $211 million overall for actors of color.

And on average? Nominated actors of color are worth $30 million vs. $40 million for white actors.

If you take out Washington — a big outlier worth $190 million — the average drops to $3.5 million for nominees of color, also including Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris and Dev Patel.

Now, of course, net worth factors in more than pay per film — which is inconsistently reported publicly — and can include endorsement deals and other sources of income. But, to get a very broad sense of how different actors are valued, Mic used the estimated net worth figures for nominated lead and supporting actors available from CelebrityNetWorth.com and TheRichest.

In general, popular actors get paid in the single digit millions for an individual film; in bigger budget films top actors and actresses can pull as much as $20 million or $30 million per movie.

Denzel Washington directed as well as stars in his adaptation of the August Wilson play "Fences." Rich Fury/AP

It's no secret that male actors are frequently paid far more than female costars. But at least when it comes to net worth, female Oscar nominees this year were relatively on par with male nominees — with a combined net worth of $342 million v. $354 million for the men.

(We exclude the net worth of supporting actor nominee Lucas Hedges, for whom we could not find estimates.)

Of course — even if it's not reflected in the net worth figures for Oscar nominees — there are few quality roles for female actors in the first place.

Only 12% of protagonists in major 2012 films were women, according to a recent report.

"The acceptance of women as 'lesser' in Hollywood is so commonplace, it's as if we've grown comfortable living with our own ugly furniture — we don’t even know it looks bad," said Janice Min, co-president and Chief Creative Officer of the Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, according to Women's Media Center.

With that in mind, here's a list of all the actors and actresses nominated for top roles for the 2017 Oscars, along with their estimated net worth.

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Net worth: $10 million

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Net worth: $10 million

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Net worth: $30 million

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Net worth: $30 million

Denzel Washington, Fences

Net worth: $190 million

Actress in a leading role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Net worth: $40 million

Ruth Negga, Loving

Net worth: $4 million

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Net worth: $60 million

Emma Stone, La La Land

Net worth: $18 million

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Net worth: $75 million

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Net worth: $2 million

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Net worth: $70 million

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Net worth: n/a

Dev Patel, Lion

Net worth: $6 million

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Net worth: $6 million

Actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis, Fences

Net worth: $3 million

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Net worth: $4 million

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Net worth: $120 million

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Net worth: $2 million

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Net worth: $16 million

Viola Davis speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP) John Shearer/AP

