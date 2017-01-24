Senate Republicans have cried foul in recent days, ripping their Democratic colleagues as "partisan" and "obstructionist" for delaying confirmation of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

Yet Democrats are hitting back, reminding their GOP counterparts that they blocked President Barack Obama's nominees — including their nearly year-long blockade of Obama's Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland.

Complaints from the GOP began Saturday, the day after Trump's inauguration, with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) calling out Democrats for delaying the confirmation of now-CIA Director Mike Pompeo "for no good reason."

However, Cotton once blocked Obama's Bahamian ambassador nominee, Cassandra Butts, for 820 days because she was a close friend of Obama, and he wanted to "inflict special pain on the president," according to a New York Times report.

Butts died of leukemia before ever being confirmed to the role.

On Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell joined the pile-on, imploring Democrats to put partisan politics aside and confirm Trump's nominees.

"The first thing we have to do is move beyond this 'us and them' mentality that has so often characterized the last eight years," McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday.

Yet McConnell headed up the GOP's Garland obstructionism, refusing to give Garland a hearing.

He also notoriously said in a 2010 interview that his "single most important" goal was "for President Obama to be a one-term president."

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, also called out Democrats during a Tuesday hearing for Trump's Health and Human Services nominee, Tom Price.

"I have never seen this level of partisan rancor when it comes to dealing with the president from an opposing party," Hatch said.

Hatch, however, joined his colleagues in blocking Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court — despite having praised Garland in the past.

"Despite my personal affection for Merrick, I remain convinced that the right way for the Senate to do its job is to conduct a confirmation process after this contentious presidential election season is over," Hatch said in May. "Doing so is the proper course to ensure a constructive process for a nominee and to preserve the integrity of the Supreme Court."

Democrats called Republicans' nomination complaints hypocritical, asking whether they had a "case of selective amnesia."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes also called Republicans out for whining about the confirmation process.

"Republicans literally run the whole government, a near super-majority of states and are still somehow whining about their persecution," Hayes tweeted. "Sad!"