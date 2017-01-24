Resident Evil 7 is finally here and horror game fans are likely already exploring the run-down Louisiana plantation where the newest entry in the series is set. Those playing Resident Evil 7 may be wondering where to find all the antique coins hidden throughout the game. Don't worry, we're here to help you track them down.

Resident Evil 7 Antique Coins: Location guide for all the coins

To find all the coins, you'll have to search through the Guest House, the Main House, the Processing Area in the basement of the Main House, the Yard, the Trailer, the Old House, the Testing Area and the Wrecked Ship. That covers quite a lot of the game, so always be on the lookout for coins as you progress through the story.

Some of the antique coins in Resident Evil 7 can be found pretty easily, but others require a few extra steps or are located in areas that may seem impossible to reach. If you're having trouble finding them, check out VG247's detailed coin-by-coin guide.

Resident Evil 7 Antique Coins: Available upgrades

Collecting all those antique coins won't just earn you bragging rights — they can be used to unlock special upgrades by opening several bird cages throughout the game.

According to VG247, that includes a health upgrade, faster gun reloads and a special Magnum pistol. You'll also unlock a special trophy or achievement for finding all the antique coins in Easy or Normal mode. Doing the same thing in the game's Madhouse Difficulty will net you an extra prize.

Resident Evil 7 Antique Coins: What about the Dirty Coin?

Players who finished the Resident Evil 7 demo may have also earned a special "Dirty Coin." This doesn't appear to do anything special, but it's counted among your collection of antique coins — and thus speeds up the upgrade process — according to Polygon.

To unlock the Dirty Coin in the full version of Resident Evil 7, just start playing. Once you make it to the first locker box, your bonus antique coin should be there, assuming you earned it in the demo version.

More Resident Evil 7 news and stories

Still not sure if you want to buy Resident Evil 7? Check out our review roundup. Or, if you feel like spoiling the game for yourself, you can check out the leaked ending here.