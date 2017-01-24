President Donald Trump has instituted a social media ban for employees at the Environmental Protection Agency, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. EPA employees are now banned from posting updates on social media or giving updates to the press.

News broke on Monday that the EPA is under orders from the Trump administration to freeze its grant programs, which include funding for education, water testing and air quality monitoring. The Huffington Post reported on Monday that it's unclear whether the freeze will be indefinite.

Trump's pick to head the EPA is Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt — who has sued the agency 14 times "in an effort to block federal air and water pollution regulations," the New York Times reported earlier earlier in January. Pruitt is a noted critic of federal environmental regulations and an proponent of fossil fuel industries.