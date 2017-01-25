Trump is about to launch a futile investigation into voter fraud

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he will launch an investigation into alleged voter fraud across the United States —a futile effort that is unlikely to turn up a significant number of fraudulent votes.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)," tweeted Trump, who has been pushing a lie that 3 million to 5 million people illegally cast ballots in the 2016 election. "Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....

There are a number of problems with Trump's investigation, however.

During a recount effort in 2016 led by failed Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump's own legal team said there was no evidence of voter fraud, writing in a legal document that the election was "not tainted by fraud or mistake."

That time Trump's attorneys said there was no evidence of voter fraud in 2016 election https://t.co/STq795syGB

Even more, plenty of people move or die, yet still remain on voter rolls.

That doesn't mean those people continue to vote in their old voting location after they've moved, or especially after they've died.

For many families, removing a dead loved one off a voter roll isn't exactly a priority when they have to tie up other aspects of their estate and, you know, mourn their loss.

Your semi-regular reminder that outdated voter rolls are NOT "fraud." People die. And move. Fraud = casting a ballot you're not supposed to.

The fact of the matter is that casting a fraudulent ballot is difficult.

Trump himself learned that during a 2004 episode of Access Hollywood — the same show that nearly brought down his candidacy after video leaked of him bragging about grabbing women "by the pussy" during a 2005 episode.

In the 2004 clip, Trump went from voting location to voting location. None of them had his name on the voting rolls, and none of them let him vote.

Instead, a visibly infuriated Trump was forced to vote by absentee ballot.