President Donald Trump promised Wednesday to call for a "major investigation" into voter fraud.

He specifically vowed to dig into "those registered to vote in two states," which is indeed a violation of law.

So, perhaps he should start the investigation in his own Cabinet?

White House Senior Counselor Stephen Bannon, the former head of right-wing Breitbart News, has been called out repeatedly on questions of whether he's registered to vote in both New York and Florida.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!

According to a spokeswoman for the New York City Board of Elections, Bannon voted by absentee ballot in November, when Trump toppled Democrat Hillary Clinton in a historic upset.

However, the Guardian reported in August that Bannon was registered to vote at a vacant home in swing state Florida "where he does not live, in an apparent breach of election laws." Florida law requires voters enroll only at their primary residence.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune has also reported an active Bannon voter registration in Florida.

Efforts to reach a White House spokesman to clear up the discrepancy were not immediately successful.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Stephen Bannon, center, was one of the architects of Trump's presidential win.

Trump, who won the Electoral College but not the popular vote, has continued to insist even in victory that the election was riddled with fraud.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally

There has been no evidence to back up any claim of systemic fraud, either via machine tampering, double voting in single locations or dual-state registrations.

Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters, took Trump to task for fomenting fears of a "rigged" election.

"President Trump is calling for a major investigation into voter fraud — in an election that he won! Carson said in a statement. "We know that wide-spread voter fraud is a myth perpetuated to push election laws that restrict voting."

"We cannot allow false claims to drive policies that will limit participation in our election process. There is no need for an investigation into a nonexistent problem. The issue has been studied and put to rest."

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Steven Mnuchin is reportedly registered to vote in two states.

Later Wednesday, CNN reported that Steve Mnuchin, Trump's pick to head the Treasury Department, is also registered to vote in both New York and California addresses.

"While it is illegal to cast ballots in multiple states, it is not illegal to be registered in two states at the same time," said the CNN story, which also updated to say Bannon's Florida voter registration had been deactivated.

Additionally, Heat Street reported that the president's daughter, Tiffany Trump, is registered to vote both in New York and in Pennsylvania, where she attended school. There was no immediate evidence that she double voted.