Search "asshole" or "fascist" on Twitter and Donald Trump is the first result
AP

Search "asshole" or "fascist" on Twitter and Donald Trump is the first result

By Tom McKay
 | 

When users searched "asshole," "bigot," "racist," "tiny hands" and any other number of disparaging terms on Twitter, the first result is a link to the notorious Twitter profile of Republican President Donald Trump, social media users found on Wednesday.

A cursory look at various Twitter search results revealed the mocking terminology linked directly to Trump's profile. Other confirmed search terms included "fascist" and "worst."

As the New York Times reported on Wednesday, the cumulative slights and mockery of the nation appears to be getting under the president's skin.

"Impetuous and instinctive, convinced of broad but hidden plots to undermine him, eager to fight and prone to what an aide called 'alternative facts,' President Donald Trump has shown in just days in office that he is like few if any occupants of the White House before him," the Times wrote.

Share:
Tom McKay
By Tom McKay
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage