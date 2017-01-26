Social media managers at Death Valley National Park appear to be the latest government employees to join the resistance against President Donald Trump, after they used the park's official Twitter account to tweet facts about the park's dark history of interning Japanese-Americans in World War II.

Trump supporters have used the Japanese Internment Camps as an argument for the legality of their proposed Muslim registry.

"During WWII Death Valley hosted 65 endangered internees after the #Manzanar Riot. #JapaneseAmericanInternment," the Death Valley National Park official Twitter account tweeted.

The Death Valley account went on to tweet images and a chilling quote from one of the interned Japanese-Americans, Togo Tanaka, who expressed dismay over having their patriotism and loyalty questioned simply for their Japanese heritage.

Togo Tanaka: interned at Manzanar and Cow Creek (Death Valley) during WWII #JapaneseAmericanInternment

It's an eerie tie to those questioning Muslim immigrants and Muslim Americans.

"We want the opportunity they have to prove their loyalty. We are asked to accept a denial of that privilege in the name of patriotism," Tanaka's quote reads.

Death Valley is not the only park going rogue.

The Badlands National Park appeared to defy orders Tuesday by tweeting out climate change facts. The tweets were later deleted.

The Redwood National and State Parks also tweeted out a climate change fact from their account on Wednesday.

DYK redwood groves are #1 carbon sink / acre in nature? About 200 tons an acre. More redwoods would mean less #climatechange #climate

The Trump administration, for their part, is attempting to control the release of climate change data and facts, ordering the Environmental Protection Agency to delete the climate change page from its website, as well as requiring any climate-change related studies to be reviewed by political appointees before being released, the Associated Press reported.