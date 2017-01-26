Trump tweets about border wall, makes cancelling meeting with Mexican president sound like his idea

On Thursday morning, after taking a moment to parrot a Fox News segment on Chelsea Manning, President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to expound on his campaign promise of building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump signed an executive order to build the wall on Wednesday.

In the tweets, Trump threw verbal punches at Mexico over NAFTA and threatened to pull out of a meeting with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

"The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar deal trade deficit with Mexico," Trump wrote. "It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."

Trump and Nieto previously met in August while Trump was campaigning. The two offered differing accounts of their time together: Trump said they did not discuss the wall, while Nieto said he opened the meeting saying he would not pay for it.

Trump and Nieto's upcoming meeting has been the subject of much speculation, especially after Nieto's repeated refusal to pay for the wall, which Trump had promised the American people would be the case. Nieto doubled down on his refusal to pay for the wall in a video address posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening.

"Mexico does not believe in walls," Peña Nieto said in the clip. "Mexico will not pay for any wall."

Trump was not the first to float the idea of pulling out of next week's scheduled meeting with Nieto. As Trump's fervor for his wall grows, Nieto has toyed with pulling out of the meeting. But, by announcing that "it would be better" to cancel the meeting, Trump got ahead of the Mexican president, taking credit for the cancellation.