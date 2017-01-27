Donald Trump’s Holocaust Remembrance Day statement fails to mention Jews or anti-Semitism
By Emily C. Singer
President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday marking Holocaust Remembrance Day, but notably left out any mention of Jews or the anti-Semitism that led to their slaughter in the mass genocide that took place more than 70 years ago.

The omission comes after Trump made Steve Bannon — who is accused of making anti-Semitic comments in the past — a top adviser in the White House, conducted a campaign that featured anti-Semitic dog whistles and attracted the support of the the "alt-right," a group that upholds white supremacist ideals.

Trump's statement is a stark contrast from the remarks former President Barack Obama gave on Holocaust Remembrance Day a year ago, in which he warned of the rise of anti-Semitism and declared "we are all Jews."

"Anti-Semitism is on the rise. We cannot deny it," Obama said in a speech marking 2016's Holocaust Remembrance Day. "When we see some Jews leaving major European cities — where their families have lived for generations — because they no longer feel safe; when Jewish centers are targeted from Mumbai to Overland Park, Kansas; when swastikas appear on college campuses — when we see all that and more, we must not be silent."

Twitter was quick to call out Trump for not mentioning Jews or anti-Semitism in his statement.

