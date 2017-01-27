Dota 2 is currently running a special in-game event called Dark Moon. It began earlier in the week and introduces a new game mode that's similar to Gears of War's Horde mode, as well as additional gear and items for players to rack up by way of rewards, which can be obtained simply by playing through the event. We've got the details on how you can obtain all the rewards currently available in the Dota 2 Dark Moon event so you're not left out in the cold.

Dota 2 Dark Moon Event Guide: How to get Dark Moon rewards

You can spin a special wheel in the Dark Moon event called the Dark Moon/Reward Wheel, which requires you to spend 35,000 Dark Moon points each spin. Every time you play you will be given a random cosmetic item.

The Dark Moon/Reward Wheel is the only way you can obtain certain rewards such as a Dark Moon Baby Roshan. You will need to bank on earning lots of Dark Moon points if you want to eventually obtain all of the rewards.

Dota 2 Dark Moon Event Guide: How to get Dark Moon points

The Dark Moon Reward wheel. Dota 2/Dota 2 Gamepedia

You can earn Dark Moon points simply by playing Dota 2, but they are handed out as daily bonuses as well. Each daily bonus gives you 35,000 points plus six times the points players earn in-game. So earning all of the rewards should be quite simple if you end up playing every day of the event, which lasts until Feb. 6. There are other slots on the Reward wheel as well, but you need to land on the Treasure space if you want to win a prize.

Dota 2 Dark Moon Event: All of the Dark Moon rewards

Dark Moon Baby Roshan

Dark Moon Baby Roshan Dota 2/Dota 2 Gamepedia

Captain Bamboo

Yonex's Rage

Shagbark

Nimble Ben

Kupu the Metamorpher

The Llama Llama

Itsy

Itsy the Spider Dota 2/Dota 2 Gamepedia

Mok

Blotto and Stick

Tinkbot

Alphid of Lecaciida

Waldi the Faithful

Waldi the Faithful Dota 2/Dota 2 Gamepedia

Arnabus the Fairy Rabbit

Deathripper

Coco the Courageous

Tory the Sky Guardian

Throe

Cluckles the Brave

Cluckles the Brave Dota 2/Dota 2 Gamepedia

Butch

Ramnaught of Underwool

Porcine Princess Penelope

Prismatic Drake

Now that you've got some sort of idea what you can expect out of Dota 2's Dark Moon event rewards, get out there, play your daily games and start collecting them!

Jan. 28, 2017, 7:22 a.m.: This story has been updated.

