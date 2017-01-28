Immigrants respond to Trump's executive orders by declaring #ImAlreadyHome on Twitter
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Area Muslims and local immigration activists participate in a prayer and rally against President Donald Trump's immigration policies on January 27, 2017 in New York City. President Trump has taken actions since the inauguration Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Immigrants respond to Trump's executive orders by declaring #ImAlreadyHome on Twitter

By Mathew Rodriguez
 | 

In his first week, President Donald Trump signed one executive order laying the groundwork for his infamous pet project, a wall along the Mexican border, and another executive order turning America's back on refugees, especially those from Muslim-majority countries. Trump also plans to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants and defund sanctuary cities

While Trump has made it explicit that he's ready to throw out the founding principles of America and say no to immigrants, immigrants have something to say back: #ImAlreadyHome. After Trump signed the executive order beginning the wall, the Huffington Post called for people to respond with stories of their families on social media. And they did. 

Earlier today, Mic reported that several refugee families were unable to reunite due to Trump's latest executive order barring refugees from entering the country. Rather than going to their final destination, refugees had been detained at several airports, notably New York's John F. Kennedy.

If these social media messages tell us anything, it's that standing in the way of family is not an American value. 

Share:
Mathew Rodriguez
By Mathew Rodriguez
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage