In his first week, President Donald Trump signed one executive order laying the groundwork for his infamous pet project, a wall along the Mexican border, and another executive order turning America's back on refugees, especially those from Muslim-majority countries. Trump also plans to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants and defund sanctuary cities.

While Trump has made it explicit that he's ready to throw out the founding principles of America and say no to immigrants, immigrants have something to say back: #ImAlreadyHome. After Trump signed the executive order beginning the wall, the Huffington Post called for people to respond with stories of their families on social media. And they did.

Earlier today, Mic reported that several refugee families were unable to reunite due to Trump's latest executive order barring refugees from entering the country. Rather than going to their final destination, refugees had been detained at several airports, notably New York's John F. Kennedy.

If these social media messages tell us anything, it's that standing in the way of family is not an American value.